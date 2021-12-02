First Warning Forecast

It was a beautiful Fall Friday. Highs reached the low to mid 60s today and we had tons of sunshine. We stay mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the mid 40s. A warm front will slide north across Hampton Roads tonight. That will help Saturday get a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night, the cold front from that system will slide through. It's a weaker cold front, so don't expect any rain. It will bring us cooler, seasonable air Sunday though. High temperatures to end the weekend will be in the upper 50s. Then, temperatures soar to 70 Monday. A few isolated showers possible, but again, still mostly dry for the start of the workweek.

