 1 day ago

First Alert Forecast | 12/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! To put it simple, today will be another beautiful but warm day. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light south southwest winds. Highs by the afternoon will approach record-breaking potential with everyone soaring into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s!
First Warning Forecast: Above normal and near 70 on Saturday, mix of sun & clouds

It was a beautiful Fall Friday. Highs reached the low to mid 60s today and we had tons of sunshine. We stay mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the mid 40s. A warm front will slide north across Hampton Roads tonight. That will help Saturday get a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night, the cold front from that system will slide through. It's a weaker cold front, so don't expect any rain. It will bring us cooler, seasonable air Sunday though. High temperatures to end the weekend will be in the upper 50s. Then, temperatures soar to 70 Monday. A few isolated showers possible, but again, still mostly dry for the start of the workweek.
