Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the St. Charles Parish Assessor’s Office has been re-evaluating the property tax assessments in the entire parish. Accordingly, our entire property tax process of having the roll approved by the state and the subsequent mailing of tax bills has been delayed. Currently, we are advised that the roll may not be able to be approved by the state until late December at the soonest. This will in turn push back due dates as well as delinquent dates. The public should be assured that ample advance notification will be given prior to tax bills becoming due once the assessment process is complete.

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO