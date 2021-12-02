ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TEKKEN 7: DEFINITIVE EDITION Has Everything You Could Ever Want

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTekken 7: The Definitive Edition has been released exclusively on digital for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 and Xbox One Game Unexpectedly Cancelled

An upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game has been unexpectedly cancelled. The farther away we get from the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the fewer and fewer PS4 and Xbox One games will release. This happens every console generation. Right now, it's still early days, so many games are still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but this is slowly changing. To this end, one game previously planned for release in 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has been delayed to 2022. In the process, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canned.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo's Black Friday eShop Sale Is Live: Save on Nintendo Switch Games

Black Friday 2021 is almost in the books, but Nintendo's eShop sale is still going strong. If you're looking to load up on some digital games, this is a perfect opportunity to save some money on hit games from Nintendo, as well as third-party titles from Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA, EA, and more, as well as plenty of must-play indie games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tekken 7#Xbox One
Register Citizen

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Review

Before I get into the review fully, I feel like I should make a few things clear. First of all, this is a review in progress. I have not played through each game in the trilogy fully, nor have I explored every inch of each island in every game to explore. I have spent a decent length of time in each, though and feel I have enough information to give what I feel is a fair representation of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition in it’s release state. As a result, this will not be a full review, rather a summary of each game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Players Want Refunds; Rockstar Stalls

Dissatisfaction with the condition of GTA: Trilogy - Definitive Edition has led many gamers to demand a refund from Rockstar Games. However, contacting the publisher's support department about this issue is troublesome. The release of GTA: Trilogy - Definitive Edition turned out to be a complete fiasco. The technical condition...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Tekken 7 – Originals Edition, Definitive Edition Now Available

Two new editions have been released for Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7, collecting the base game and its DLC together in some interesting ways. There’s the Originals Edition which retails for $100 and the Definitive Edition costing $120. Check out the trailer below to see all of the different content and updates in action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on Xbox One

Playing video games alone is fun, but sometimes you want to get someone else involved in the action. It might be a brother or sister, your parents, or even a partner. But whoever you prefer to game with, two players are often better than one. And thankfully there are plenty of games out there that can be enjoyed by two or more people. We’re not talking about games that you have to play over the internet, either; we’re talking about games that you can all play on one TV while sat next to each other: couch co-op games.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Exclusive to Xbox

Grim Dawn is officially launching on a new platform, December 3. The Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition is going to be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This version features all previously released DLC and updates, plus access to improved features and new content. The game was released on...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

KOF XV Omega Edition Includes DLC and Soundtrack

People in Europe are getting a KOF XV Collector’s Edition. Specifically, it is a KOF XV Omega Edition. This is a bundle that will include pretty much everything you expect from a physical deluxe version of a game. PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions of this release will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Modder Improves Textures in GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition met with huge criticism from fans of the series, but one modder decided to improve the visual side of GTA: San Andreas' remaster. IN A NUTSHELL:. A mod that improves textures in the new version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Nintendo Switch next year

The latest game from 2D animation specialist Vanillaware and publisher Atlus – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022. The game, a well-acclaimed release that's part visual novel, part light puzzle, and part RTS, will be making its Nintendo Switch debut next year after a strong performance on PS4. Today, Atlus has also announced that the game has shipped an impressive 500,000 sales worldwide to date.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Boxed Edition of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Delayed

Console boxed editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition have been delayed. Owners of Nintendo consoles will have to wait for it the longest. According to the tradition of the 2021 season, another game has been delayed. This time we are talking about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition or, to be more precise, its boxed edition. Rockstar Games on Twitter announced that physical editions for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PS4 will be released on December 17and not 7.12, as previously announced. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until early next year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy