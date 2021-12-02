TEKKEN 7: DEFINITIVE EDITION Has Everything You Could Ever Want

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.

