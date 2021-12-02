ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Ford Shares 'Very Hard' Process Of Adjusting To Life After His Husband's Death

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Tom Ford, becoming a widower and a single father in the latter half of 2021 has brought about a deep reevaluation of his personal and professional life. Ford’s husband, journalist Richard Buckley, died in September at the age of 72. The couple, married since 2014, had been in a relationship...

laconiadailysun.com

Tom Ford 'deeply sad' after seeing House of Gucci

Tom Ford was "deeply sad" for days after seeing 'House of Gucci'. The former Gucci creative director admitted he found it "hard to see the humour and camp" in Sir Ridley Scott's film because he was so close to the scandal, though he still believes the movie will be a "hit".
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Ford on Watching ‘House of Gucci’: “It Was Hard for Me to See the Humor and Camp”

Tom Ford suspects that the Lady Gaga and Adam Driver-led House of Gucci will be a hit despite the film rivaling “nighttime soap Dynasty for subtlety.” In an essay for digital weekly Air Mail, the former creative director of Gucci offers praise for the movie’s “impeccable costumes, stunning sets and beautiful cinematography,” as well as Driver and Gaga’s portrayals, while questioning whether he was watching a “farce or a gripping tale of greed?” “I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?” he adds at one point in his rundown of the Ridley Scott film, which debuted in theaters on Nov....
MOVIES
Complex

Tom Ford Says ‘House of Gucci’ Left Him ‘Deeply Sad for Several Days’ in Mixed Review

Tom Ford doesn’t quite know what to make of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. In a review published by Air Mail, the designer/filmmaker shared his honest, mixed opinions about the crime drama centered on the Gucci family starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and more. Ford, who served as label’s creative director in the ’90s, said there were times throughout the movie when it felt as though he was watching a Saturday Night Live sketch, and was unsure whether it was “a farce or a gripping tale of greed.”
MOVIES
Vice

Tom Ford gives his honest review of House of Gucci

He said he “laughed out loud” watching it. There’s a moment in Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga-starring House of Gucci when you hear an accent that isn’t a riff on Italian for the first time, and it’s like seeing a Maserati screech through the streets in a World War II drama. The accent belongs to the character of Tom Ford: an all American saviour to the ailing business model of Gucci, rescuing its reputation. The film captures those first few collections of Tom’s in an imagined amalgamation runway: the audacious suiting; that iconic Gucci g-string. Tom Ford (the real one, that is) is one of the few people present in the final project (most are either dead or have distanced themselves from it) to come forward and talk about it, in a review he wrote himself, published by Airmail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
floydct.com

Andrew Garfield's life changed dramatically after his mother's death

Andrew Garfield's life has changed completely since the death of his mother. The 38-year-old star tragically lost his mother Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he revealed that her passing has totally "rearranged his psyche" and altered every aspect of his life. Reflecting on his career since playing Spider-Man,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Amanda Kloots Reveals How Alan Bersten Helped Her 'Move Forward' After Husband's Death

Amanda Kloots' time on Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Alan Bersten has helped her open a new chapter of her life. The Talk co-host lost husband Nick Cordero in July 2020 after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 complications for more than three months before his death at 41, and has since been stepping out of her shell on the ABC dance competition with Bersten by her side.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Forced Daughter To Wear Dresses At The Eternals Premiere? Actress Molding Teen Her Way

Angelina Jolie allegedly forced Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to wear dresses at "The Eternals" premieres. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt previously made headlines after she wore dresses to three red-carpet premieres for The Eternals. The 15-year-old wore Angelina Jolie’s dresses, but she had it altered to suit her physique. Shiloh’s surprise transformation was welcomed by...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Parents: Meet The Actress’ Legendary Mom & Dad

Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Find out more about the incredible duo here. Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, may be known as an actress on popular shows like Girlfriends and Black-ish, but she’s also the daughter of a legendary mother and father. As one of five children born to the iconic singer Diana Ross and one of three children born to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, she comes from quite a talented family. The doting child of the famous duo often shows off her love for her folks by gushing over them on social media and sharing memorable moments through epic photos.
MUSIC
BBC

Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr, who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died at the age of 30. The actor's death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by his mother via a GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for his funeral. Berry and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shock: Brad Pitt’s Daughter Receives $10 Million Offer From Modeling Agencies? Teen Wants To Walk The Runway

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has, allegedly, been getting lucrative offers from modeling agencies. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently made headlines after she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie on the red-carpet premiere of The Eternals. The 15-year-old was also accompanied by her four siblings, but there’s no denying the fact that Shiloh was the one that received the most attention from the press.
CELEBRITIES

