Tom Ford Shares 'Very Hard' Process Of Adjusting To Life After His Husband's Death

He said he “laughed out loud” watching it. There’s a moment in Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga-starring House of Gucci when you hear an accent that isn’t a riff on Italian for the first time, and it’s like seeing a Maserati screech through the streets in a World War II drama. The accent belongs to the character of Tom Ford: an all American saviour to the ailing business model of Gucci, rescuing its reputation. The film captures those first few collections of Tom’s in an imagined amalgamation runway: the audacious suiting; that iconic Gucci g-string. Tom Ford (the real one, that is) is one of the few people present in the final project (most are either dead or have distanced themselves from it) to come forward and talk about it, in a review he wrote himself, published by Airmail.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO