Oklahoma lawmakers’ redistricting work is done, and Democratic lawmakers are not pleased. House Bill 1102, a congressional redistricting proposal they have opposed from the time it was unveiled almost three weeks ago has gone to the governor’s desk. With the southwest portion of Oklahoma City with its large Hispanic population moving from the Fifth District into the Third District, future GOP candidates will get a leg up in what’s been a competitive urban district.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO