Tiki Barber & Brandon Tierney leaving CBS Sports Radio for WFAN midday show

Will Leitch and LZ Granderson are well-known to many in the sports media world, Granderson for his 17 years at ESPN and his current work with ABC News and The Los Angeles Times and Leitch for founding Deadspin and the many things he’s done since, including current work for New York, MLB.com, and his own Substack. The two of them have now partnered on a podcast at The Recount called The Long Game, covering the intersections of sports, culture, and politics and the intersect. In a recent conversation with AA, they spoke about how this got started, what they hope to accomplish, how Deadspin was seen during Granderson’s time at ESPN, how Granderson had a David Beckham interview given to someone else by an ESPN exec, why they don’t believe in “stick to sports,” and much more.

