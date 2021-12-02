ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Monteleone

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

September 13, 1969 - December 2, 2011. As we travel along life's way. But cherished from year to...

www.butlereagle.com

Butler Eagle

Earl (Corky) McCorkle

It’s been three long and lonely years without you. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. I love and miss you so much.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Pauline N. Rettig

In loving memory of my beloved wife Pauline N. Rettig our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away seven years ago December 4, 2014. There is not a day that goes by that you are not on our minds. We miss you and love you so very much. Love you...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Caitlyn Kaufman

In loving memory of Caitlyn Kaufman. So, here we are, another “first”…this Memorial Tribute will not be the ordinary tribute because you were anything but ordinary, YOU WERE EXTRAORDINARY. YOU, Caitlyn, have touched so many lives, far beyond our family circle. YOU, are missed beyond measure by your Dad, Tyler, Alysa, Mav, Mia, Zeus, and of course me but, YOU know that because you are always with us. We have learned, since your passing, to Walk by Faith and Not by Sight. YOU, have taught us that and so much more!! It goes without saying that your Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends, Co-Workers, and even your patients miss you. You were truly an AMAZING young lady and I am sure YOU are doing GREAT things in Heaven! I can see you trying to take charge and handle everything on your own, because that was YOU and who you were and are. YOU, were incredibly strong, incredibly brave, and someone I Aspire to be like you.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Regis Bopp

In loving memory of our beloved husband, brother and uncle, Regis Bopp who passed away seven years ago,. Your memory is with us in every single thought. The pain we felt at losing you will never go away,. But knowing that you are in our. Hearts helps us through each...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Robert W. Rumbaugh (Bob)

In loving memory of my husband Robert W. Rumbaugh (Bob) who went to be with the Lord December 4, 2018. In that land where there is no night.
OBITUARIES
pabusinesscentral.com

Amy H. Mawby

Amy H. Mawby’s roots are buried deep in horticulture, and she has spent over 13 years leading education and visitor experience teams at public gardens. She is currently the Education Manager at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens and has also worked at Tyler Arboretum and Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve – all located in the Greater Philadelphia area.
ECONOMY
Butler Eagle

Virginia L. Smith

In loving memory of Virginia L. Smith who passed away fifteen years ago today, December 3, 2006. We think about you always. And there you will remain.
OBITUARIES
