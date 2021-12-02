Amy Monteleone

In loving memory of Caitlyn Kaufman. So, here we are, another “first”…this Memorial Tribute will not be the ordinary tribute because you were anything but ordinary, YOU WERE EXTRAORDINARY. YOU, Caitlyn, have touched so many lives, far beyond our family circle. YOU, are missed beyond measure by your Dad, Tyler, Alysa, Mav, Mia, Zeus, and of course me but, YOU know that because you are always with us. We have learned, since your passing, to Walk by Faith and Not by Sight. YOU, have taught us that and so much more!! It goes without saying that your Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends, Co-Workers, and even your patients miss you. You were truly an AMAZING young lady and I am sure YOU are doing GREAT things in Heaven! I can see you trying to take charge and handle everything on your own, because that was YOU and who you were and are. YOU, were incredibly strong, incredibly brave, and someone I Aspire to be like you.

OBITUARIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO