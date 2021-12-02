ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mon Health Medical Center geriatric ER recognized for improvements

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOHUR_0dCfen1200

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning to recognize the hospital’s level three designation as a geriatric emergency room.

The hospital received accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians,

To earn the accreditations, the hospital had to add larger clocks, handrails and a larger support team, among other things.

Emergency Codes becoming obsolete at Mon Health

Hospital officials said they were already doing several of those things before applying for the accreditation.

“Well, I think it just shows a recognition by the passion, as I said, all the way from our board, to all the different aspects. Our auxiliary making that generous donation to support the funding, the staff, whether that’s Dr. Edwards, our head of emergency services, our nursing staff–all the individuals and the hard work they’ve done. It’s nice for them to be recognized for that,” said Mark Gilliam, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Medical Center.

The hospital was able to purchase everything needed for the accreditation from lots of fundraising, including from the hospital’s auxiliary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Patients register for medical marijuana cards in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – A medical marijuana card registration event was held at The Hampton Inn in Weston on Thursday. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources partnered with Releaf Specialists for this registration event. Releaf Specialists is a doctor’s office that aids West Virginia residents in getting certified for their medical marijuana card. […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Healthcare Hero: Cherie Moore, WVU Medicine Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This week’s Healthcare Hero is Cherie Moore, the House Supervisor at WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center.  Moore decided to go into healthcare in high school with two of her friends. She said she always thought she would be a teacher, but as she thinks back, she feels a career in the healthcare field was a very good […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

PAAC holds COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic for ResCare

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) held a COVID-19 testing vaccination and booster clinic on Thursday for ResCare clients and employees. Both clients and patients could get tested for COVID-19, as well as receive their first, second or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. PAAC was expecting […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians can now apply for heating bill assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Applications can be submitted until the close of business on Monday, Jan. 31, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.  Eligibility […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Accreditation#Mon Health Medical Center#Mon Health Hospital
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy