Tennis

Column: Women's tennis leads lonely fight for human rights

Santa Maria Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Thomas Bach or Adam Silver need some pointers on standing up for human rights instead of the bottom line, they should give a call to Steve Simon over at the women's tennis tour. Finally, someone picked right over the almighty yuan. Treading courageously into territory that Bach's International...

Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
FOXBusiness

Women's tennis takes on China with threat to pull its business

Nothing in Steve Simon's career as a tennis promoter prepared him for the crisis he is suddenly faced with this month: a player’s disappearance that has forced his organization, the Women’s Tennis Association, into a standoff with the Chinese government. But the string of events since a post on the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Women's tennis' China stance could be unique, cost millions

WTA President and CEO Steve Simon did not set out to lead the way for how sports should confront China when he announced that the women’s tennis tour would suspend tournaments there because of concerns about former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai's well-being.And based on initial reactions Thursday to the WTA’s ground-breaking stance, including from the International Olympic Committee — which is set to open the Beijing Winter Games in two months — along with the men’s tennis tour and International Tennis Federation no one seems too eager to follow suit with the sorts of actions that would...
TENNIS
Washington Post

Tennis is a game. Human rights in China is serious business.

At a time of far too much equivocation — by corporations, governments and nonprofits — about the rampant violation of human rights in China, a statement from Steve Simon, chairman and chief executive of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), rings out like the proverbial fire bell in the night. At issue is the suspicious disappearance of Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai, a 35-year-old woman formerly ranked No. 1 in doubles worldwide. Ms. Peng vanished after Nov. 2, when she posted an accusation of being sexually assaulted by a former member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, Zhang Gaoli. Her only purported communication since speaking out against one of China’s most powerful men was a statement released in her name by state media, claiming that she is “resting at home” and retracting her charges against Mr. Zhang.
TENNIS
Chinese tennis star's disappearance is warning for Olympics, says rights group

New York [US], November 21 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised concern about the disappearance of three-time Olympian Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. The hashtag WhereIsPengShuai is trending globally, and prominent tennis players and other important figures have voiced fears about the 35-year-old star's whereabouts. On November 2,...
TENNIS
US News and World Report

Tennis-WTA's Stance on Peng Has Made It Human Rights Champion, Says Former U.S. Official

(Reuters) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organization over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues. The whereabouts of Peng, a...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic says 'fully' supports WTA's China decision over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis". "I think the position of the WTA is very bold and very courageous," the Serbian player said. WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon on Wednesday announced the "immediate suspension" of all its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
TENNIS
