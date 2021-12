Pomona, CA- Amorè The Songstress is back with a new Summer Time anthem for us to sing from now until the end of time. Serenity Event Center was the host for Amore’s premiere party where she performed a number of never publicly heard before original songs. Amorè also had Cornell Lamar and Lasia Lynnai join her. Lamar blessed the audience with a few covers and his original debut single “Honey”. Lasia Lynnai was the host and mc for the night and DJ Keybo kept the energy high after the performances concluded.

