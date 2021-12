Gateway Christian seniors Sarah Lilley and Hannah Lilley were selected to play on the 2021 NMHSCA Small School New Mexico All-Star Volleyball Team. The Lilleys were playing for the Red Team, which played the Green Team Saturday at St. Pius School in Albuquerque. Sarah was selected as setter; Hannah was selected as an outside hitter. The Small School All-Star teams are comprised of 12 seniors from class 1A, 2A, and 3A teams from throughout the state. The Red vs. Green format is the successor version of the former North vs. South high school sports all-star match-ups. In this photo, Hannah Lilley (5) and Sarah Lilley (4) go up for the block in the 1A championship game against Melrose earlier this month. (Submitted Photo)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO