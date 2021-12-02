Police ID man found with gunshot wounds in Hutchinson

SALINE COUNTY —Solomon man was arrested after an incident in which he allegedly struck his girlfriend's co-worker with a car early this morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 21-year-old Salina man told officers that a female co-worker had given him a ride home from work. That allegedly upset the woman's boyfriend, identified as Simon Smith, 18, of Solomon, who went to the man's residence in the 500 block of State Street.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO