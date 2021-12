PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 53 million people are expected to take to the roads and skies this Thanksgiving, AAA said. With that in mind, it’s recommended to arrive at the airport about three hours before your flight, so if the lines are long, you can still make it to the gates in time. Of course, airports are not without their struggles. With TSA now mandating the COVID-19 vaccination, there is concern about possible staffing shortages. However, locally, Pittsburgh International Airport says that hasn’t affected them. Don’t be surprised though if there are flight cancellations or delays as travel is beginning to return to...

9 DAYS AGO