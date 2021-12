The remains of two sisters, missing for six years in rural Pennsylvania, were found over the weekend, according to the police.Jasman and Nicole Snyder — who now would have been eight and 11 years old respectively — had been missing since 2015. Their mother, Mary Sue Snyder was arrested at her place of work in Clinton County on Friday, Penn Live reported.Ms Snyder was jailed without bail on charges of endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in child abuse cases.Authorities said the remains of the two sisters were found near a trailer where Ms Snyder was living with her...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO