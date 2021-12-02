ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Unite to cut donations to Labour Party

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcB1n_0dCfcGIR00

Labour’s biggest union donor is set to cut funding for the party as its boss said more needed to be done for workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told The Guardian that Unite would still pay £1 million in affiliation fees to Labour.

But Ms Graham, who took over from Len McCluskey in August, said in an interview with the newspaper that “there’s a lot of other money that we use from our political fund where, actually, I’m not sure we’re getting the best value for it”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yct5N_0dCfcGIR00
Len McCluskey, former general secretary of Unite the union (Hollie Adams/PA) (PA Archive)

When she took on the role Ms Graham promised to “completely refocus” the union, and at the time said: “I will be a general secretary for the workers, for my members.”

And she declined to attend Labour’s annual conference in Brighton this year as she said current industrial disputes would have to take priority.

The latest move threatens to deepen the divide between Unite and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Although a Labour source said: “Relationships with the unions are good.

“Unions have always funded campaigns and causes for their memberships.”

Ms Graham told The Guardian: “The fact that I am being quite robust is because Labour needs to talk about workers, needs to defend workers and needs to defend communities.”

And she said that money would instead be funnelled into projects which would “set the pace” for Labour to follow.

She did not reveal how much funding would be cut by.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How has Unite’s new leader performed in her first 100 days?

The leader of the Unite union has helped to win pay deals worth more than £25 million in her first 100 days in the job. Sharon Graham, who took over from Len McCluskey as general secretary, has been following through on her pledge to be personally involved in disputes, saying she has had a “laser focus” on jobs, pay and conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Scientists may have identified trigger behind Covid vaccine-induced blood clots

Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. According to an international team of researchers from Cardiff and the US, the reaction can be traced to the way the adenovirus used by the vaccine to shuttle the coronavirus’ genetic material into cells binds with a specific protein in the blood, known as platelet factor 4 (PF4).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Guardian

Can Labour position itself as the party of business?

As Keir Starmer’s aides tuned into Boris Johnson’s South Tyneside speech to the CBI last Monday, on the alert for any policy details the Labour leader could use for his own speech later that day, they couldn’t believe their luck. The Conservative government’s relationship with business was already scratchy, after...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Len Mccluskey
The Independent

Voices: The bond between the Labour Party and its core support is broken

Labour’s problem is twofold. Firstly, the people may favour a different direction for the country, but they don’t believe Labour is the right vehicle to travel the journey. They doubt the competence of the party to put the car on the road and plan the route, giving the electorate every encouragement to travel with the Conservatives. Secondly, the time has passed for an odd tweak to the engine or a change of tyres for the Labour Party. Instead, a comprehensive redesign is needed because everything has changed. The electoral faultlines Labour needs to traverse have completely realigned. The...
POLITICS
BBC

Wirral councillor Jo Bird expelled by Labour party over banned group

A Jewish councillor has said she is "delighted" to be expelled by the Labour party, claiming it was "racist". Wirral Councillor Jo Bird said the action had been taken against her for speaking at a Labour Against the Witchhunt (LAW) meeting in 2018 and signing a petition in 2020. Ms...
SOCIETY
BBC

Plaid-Labour deal 'transcends party politics' says Plaid leader

A co-operation deal with Labour is akin to "planting the seeds beneath the snow", Plaid Cymru's leader has said. Ahead of Saturday's vote on the deal, Adam Price said it transcended party politics and put the people of Wales first. Some of the elements in the deal include free school...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Party Leader#Unite#Unions
The Independent

Labour demands formal government investigation into No 10 lockdown Christmas parties

Labour is demanding a formal government investigation into possible breaches of Covid rules at parties held at No 10 over Christmas last year.Deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to cabinet secretary Simon Case to ask whether he will make inquiries into events held at Downing Street – and refer any violations found onto the Metropolitan Police.Boris Johnson reportedly gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.And members of his No 10 team are said to have held their own festive party in the days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid bereaved families 'sickened' over No 10 Christmas party

Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic have said they are "sickened" by a No 10 Christmas party held during last year's Covid restrictions. The party took place on 18 December, with a source telling the BBC "several dozen" people attended. But the Covid restrictions operating at the time...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Manchester councillor quits after racist bullying claim

A Manchester councillor has quit six months into her term claiming she was bullied because of her race. Marcia Hutchinson, who was elected in Ancoats and Beswick, has resigned from the role, blaming the "toxic culture" of the ruling Labour group. She claims she was "treated differently" as one of...
SOCIETY
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

My drink was spiked on night out, says minister Mims Davies

A government minister has told the BBC how her drink was spiked on a night out in 2019 and has called for tougher action to prevent further incidents. "I found something black in the bottom of my drink. I pulled it out and didn't really think anything of it, and threw it on the floor," says Mims Davies.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy