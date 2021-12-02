3 underrated travel destinations you should consider visiting

This year, travel has been about returning to our roots. While our roots may look a bit different (wearing masks on public transportation, using crazy amounts of hand sanitizer, etc....) they still feel somewhat like coming home. For many of us, it was about returning to the practice of traveling when we felt like we were finally ready to step outside after a long time of not traveling at all. With this came new fears and anxieties about travel that we hadn't had previously, but with practice comes confidence, and now that more international destinations are opening more than ever, next year will be about celebrating our newfound sense of exploration, in practicing our growing confidence in the safety of travel and about returning to the destinations that we've so missed for almost two years. Click through this slideshow to see some of the destinations predicted to be trending next year.

