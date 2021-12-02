ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 underrated travel destinations you should consider visiting

Barry Choi has travel tips for destination recommendations...

Only In Washington

You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
TRAVEL
WCNC

Atlantis your travel destination to unwind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape or a getaway with friends, Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom and Tommy Didario, Lifestyle Expert always have information on the best places to visit. It’s no surprise that they are talking about the world famous Atlantis, located at Paradise Island Bahamas. This 200 acres property, 5 miles of beach, water-slides, aquaventures, restaurants , casino and more offer everything the traveler need to unwind and have a great time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
visitsevierville.com

3 Reasons You Should Visit the Smokies this Holiday Season

The Smoky Mountains are a fun place to visit all year round, but there’s something special about visiting during the holidays. It’s a great time to come because it’s not quite as busy as other times of year, and there are lots of special activities and festivities to partake in and enjoy. We know you have a lot of options in terms of how you can spend your holiday season, but we’ve come up with a list of 3 great reasons you should think about joining us in Sevierville!
SEVIERVILLE, TN
allears.net

14 Times You Should Consider Buying Genie+ in Disney World

Disney Genie launched just over one month ago at Walt Disney World as a free planning tool, helping create personalized itineraries. Along with Genie came Genie+, a paid service that has replaced the FastPass+ system in the parks. Genie+ is $15 per day, per person, and it allows you to...
TRAVEL
travelexperta.com

Four Reasons Why You Should Visit Dubai – General Lifestyle and for Business

The desert solitude of Dubai’s sand dunes contrasts sharply with the city’s frantic pace and frenetic energy. This city attracts more than 16 million international tourists each year. This beautiful city is a fantastic place to work if you’re looking to work away from your home for 6-12 months or even longer, this is what is known as working as a digital nomad and for more information look here at digitalnomads.world.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelPulse

Top Trending Travel Destinations for 2022

This year, travel has been about returning to our roots. While our roots may look a bit different (wearing masks on public transportation, using crazy amounts of hand sanitizer, etc....) they still feel somewhat like coming home. For many of us, it was about returning to the practice of traveling when we felt like we were finally ready to step outside after a long time of not traveling at all. With this came new fears and anxieties about travel that we hadn't had previously, but with practice comes confidence, and now that more international destinations are opening more than ever, next year will be about celebrating our newfound sense of exploration, in practicing our growing confidence in the safety of travel and about returning to the destinations that we've so missed for almost two years. Click through this slideshow to see some of the destinations predicted to be trending next year.
TRAVEL
we-heart.com

Must-Have Travel Bag Items: Six top things to consider should you plan to be away from your accommodation for a long time...

There’s truly nothing worse than feeling unprepared when travelling. After all, holidays are meant to be relaxing and stress-free, not troublesome or frustrating. This list will help you determine which essential items you should pack in your purse or travel backpack while out and about to avoid an unfortunate series of events that could ruin your day. Make this trip one to remember in all the best ways. Discover the must-have travel bag items you need with these top tips below.
TRAVEL
travelersunited.org

How to stay safe on cruise ship vacations during the pandemic

Passengers must prepare far differently for their cruises during the pandemic to stay safe on cruise ship vacations. The October 25 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report and order was just released. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted that from June 26 to October 21, there were 1,359 cases of cruise ship-based COVID-19. It is still difficult to stay safe on cruise ship vacations.
TRAVEL
KTEN.com

Why You Should Consider an Acrylic Barstool for Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://munizplastics.com/why-you-should-consider-an-acrylic-barstool-for-your-home/. As of 2019, the value of the global furniture market was a staggering $609.7 billion. Increasing at an annual rate of 5.4% each, experts believe this figure could reach $835.87 billion by 2025. During the pandemic, there has been an increase in home furniture purchases, while...
INTERIOR DESIGN
New York Only

Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In New York

The Finger Lakes region was formed when massive glaciers melted more than 10,000 years ago. The edges of the lakes formed marshes, part of which eventually became the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. Marshes are a unique ecosystem that support a variety of wildlife species. If you’re looking to get out and enjoy nature, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in New York is a great place to do it! You’ll see all sorts of critters and get to enjoy a uniquely beautiful landscape.
MONTEZUMA, NY
we-heart.com

From learning about new cultures to enjoying a free day out, discover the top reasons why you should visit museums while travelling...

While visiting new places, it is always good to know what your options are. Beyond the standard fare of landmarks and museums, whenever you hear about a destination you plan on visiting, most likely, they will tell you about some museums that are worth seeing. Whether the attraction is full of art, culture, or simply artefacts from different periods, they are always worth visiting. The following are the top reasons why you should visit museums while travelling.
MUSEUMS
kennythepirate.com

Top 10 reasons you should visit Disneyland Paris

Bonjour! Have you ever wanted to explore a Disney park in another country? Check out the Top 10 reasons you should add Disneyland Paris to your travel plans. Paris is truly a land of beauty. When traveling along the city streets and even in the countryside, beautiful landscaping can be seen everywhere. Our Disney Parks in the United States are truly beautiful with changing landscaping, but not nearly as beautiful as Disneyland Paris.
TRAVEL
Springfield News Sun

IN YOUR PRIME: 5 educational travel destinations you can take your grandchildren

Supercharge your family’s brain power with a visit to these dynamic destinations. Here are five compelling places to consider. U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, Alabama. Do you have what it takes to be a space explorer? Visit this other-worldly technology center to experience the Discovery Shuttle simulator, feel three...
TRAVEL
The Independent

A castle for Christmas? Why you should visit Scotland this festive season

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Caution: if you are sensitive about the accuracy of accents and/or geography, the new Brooke Shields movie is not for you.A Castle for Christmas, just released on Netflix, features the actress as a best-selling author faced with a literary flop who decides to escape to Scotland. The plot is irrelevant (which, at times, appears to be the director’s view too). But at...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Cayman Islands to welcome a cruise ship -- with conditions

The Cayman Islands has approved the first cruise call since cruise travel was suspended in March 2020. The Ministry of Tourism and Transport approved the Holland America's Nieuw Statendam to call on Grand Cayman on Dec. 28. The country set several conditions for the call. Grand Cayman must be the...
TRAVEL
Deadline

Disneyland Rolling Out Disney Genie Service This Week, Replacing Popular Fastpass

Disneyland on Wednesday will officially unveil its new Disney Genie service, a sort of digital concierge that replaces the popular Fastpass system that helped visitors avoid lengthy lines at many of the park’s big-ticket attractions. Disney Genie swill offer forecasts of wait times for various attractions at the theme park, much like the previous iteration of the Disneyland app. Disneyland officials say it is much like a navigation app on smart phones that helps motorists avoid traffic jams. It also provides recommendations based on user preferences. The basic functionality, which also allows people to make dining reservations or place mobile food orders,...
CELL PHONES

