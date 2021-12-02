How to cope with social anxiety this holiday season

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The holiday season for Arkansas families is a joyous time of the year, but according to one licensed clinical social worker, it's a time period that can attribute to added anxiety. Kimberly Key-Bell who is a licensed clinical worker told KATV the holidays can bring a...
NEW YORK — The holidays can bring a lot of excitement, but that’s not the case for everyone. For many people, the holiday season also intensifies their stress, anxiety and depression. A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness showed 64% of people struggling with mental health said the holidays make their condition worse. […]
News of the omicron variant is also having a serious impact on people's mental health, right as the holiday season begins. ABC Action News reporter Rochelle Alleyne spoke with some mental health experts about coping strategies we can all use to process our feelings.
Christmas cheer turning into festive fear? Channel the wise words of anxiety expert Chloe Brotheridge for a calmer, happier Christmas. Christmas is considered by many to be the most stressful time of year. However, that needn't be the case for you if you follow these practical tips for a calmer Christmas...
The holidays are typically thought of as a happy time but for some, they can have a negative impact on their mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Health says 64% of people with mental illnesses say the holiday season makes their conditions worse. Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 at 4 Ito talk about how we can all get through the holidays stress-free.
While many enjoy festive celebrations during the holiday season, others have to navigate through life's struggles. Psychotherapist Dr. Tina Scott joins Good Day Philadelphia to discuss how to cope with loss during the holidays.
This is an installment in our series Happier Holidays, a guide to navigating the mental, financial and interpersonal difficulties the holidays can bring. Follow along each week to read a new story. And just like that, it’s holiday season. As we celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and other holidays for the...
The holidays bring so much joy and cheer for many people, but it can be a really difficult time for some, such as those fighting the battle of addiction. Shannon Deskins of Youngstown is on the road to recovery. She's a mother and now has three grandkids, but suffered for years when she became clinically addicted to meds after surgery stemming from a spider bite.
BOISE, Idaho — With the daylight hours getting shorter and shorter the deeper we get into fall and winter, you may be feeling a little down. Is it just a case of holiday and winter blues, or are you dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder?. "The amount of light we get...
There are a variety of ways that people can treat anxiety and stress. Some people may prefer to use medication, while others may choose to use natural remedies. Here are a few examples of how people can treat anxiety and stress:. 1. Deep breathing exercises:. Deep breathing exercises can be...
Madalyn Parker wanted to take a couple days off work. She didn't have the flu, nor did she have plans to be on a beach somewhere, sipping mojitos under a palm tree. Parker, a web developer from Michigan, wanted a few days away from work to focus on her mental health.
Sarah Lowe is a clinical psychologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Yale School of Public Health, and she spoke with CNBC about climate trauma and climate anxiety. Climate change disasters can cause trauma. Communities, individuals and organizations should do what they can to...
When I write about the holiday season in America, always running in the back of my mind is the thought that the holiday season is both easy and hard. It’s magical, and it’s tragic. It’s necessary and superfluous. Some years, perhaps as do you, I struggle to get through. And yet, in other years, I am full of excited anticipation.
