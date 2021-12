The Philadelphia 76ers are 10-8 this season. Joel Embiid has played nine games. Tobias Harris has played 11 games. And Ben Simmons not played any. The Sixers tried to trade Simmons and Simmons the demanded to be dealt. Then Simmons showed up for training camp, but that didn't work out either. Simmons then said he was having mental health issues. Last we heard, Simmons and the Sixers were having trouble agreeing on the best course of treatment.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO