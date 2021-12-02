ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

What your farts can tell you about your health

cityline.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If you’re over-consuming pop during the day, that’s got...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

If You Can't Do These 5 Things, You May be Obese

Obesity—defined as a body mass index (BMI) over 30—has become an American epidemic. It's estimated that more than 42% of U.S. adults are obese today, compared to 15% in 1970. The condition drastically increases your risk of serious illness, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia. The sooner you identify problematic weight gain, the easier it can be to reverse. If you can't do these five things, you may be obese. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatulence
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Ever Suddenly Gotten Lost in a Grocery Store? Here’s What It Means About Your Brain Health

Picture this: You’re walking around a grocery store you’ve shopped in a hundred times before, when all of a sudden you feel disoriented. You could’ve sworn the seafood section was in the back-right corner of the store, and you can’t remember where the pastries are at all. If this has ever happened to you, you might have wondered if it was just run-of-the-mill forgetfulness, or a sign of a larger issue. Good news: It may be nothing to worry about! According to a recent study, a sudden lapse like this could be due to a relatively normal brain response.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
LIVESTRONG.com

If You Want a Sharper Mind, Eat These 5 Nutrients Daily

While there's no single thing that'll keep your mind sharp, certain factors — such as diet — can make a big splash when it comes to building better brainpower. Specifically, eating the right type of nutrients may help protect cognitive function well into your golden years (at the same time, not getting enough nutrients can hinder brain health).
FITNESS
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Is Your Home Making You Sick? Here’s How To Tell (And What To Do)

It’s that time of year when the temperature drops and unpredictable weather cause people to spend more time indoors. It’s also the time of year where most people tend to catch a cold, the flu, and other viral and respiratory illnesses. Although the home provides warmth, shelter, and safety during the colder seasons, sometimes it’s the reason you get sick.
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

What to Eat When You Have Cancer

Body, mind, and spirit are all involved in healing. And in eating. Nutritious proteins serve your body better than heavily processed foods. Eating with other people has emotional and spiritual power that can help you heal. A high calorie diet can help combat the loss of muscle tissue and strength...
CANCER
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy