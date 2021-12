FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Closing arguments wrapped up Friday afternoon in the trial of Dayonte Resiles who is accused of the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su and the case has gone to the jury. Su, a wife, and mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found stabbed to death in her Davie home. Prosecutors claim Resiles broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and stabbed her when he was discovered. During the prosecution’s first part of their closing argument, Maria Schneider said it was Su’s son Justin, who was 20 at the time, who found his 59-year-old mother’s...

DAVIE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO