Astronomy

Salome’s Stars

By Submitted
Willits News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your curiosity might not be appreciated by everyone. Expect some resistance in getting answers to your questions. But stay with it. You need facts in order to make important decisions. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Some of the mystery surrounding your recent...

www.willitsnews.com

orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 1-7

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I'd love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you've been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown and the undiscovered.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
hamlethub.com

Intuitive Astrology December 2021

There will be a solar eclipse on December 4, 13 degrees of Sagittarius. However, this eclipse will happen in a new moon that is a super moon!. SagittariusMoon Sign influences organs: Liver, sacrum, thigh bone, tail bone, hip muscles, hip joint, lumbar vertebra, lumbar muscle. These organs are now more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salome#Taurus#Gemini#Cancer#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Sagittarian#Capricorn
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 12/03/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't play into the one-upmanship. The simple truth is you're sitting pretty. However if a rival can get you to flinch, then s/he wins. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't bring up a past disappointment casually or it falls on deaf ears. Guilt tripping only works if there's a clear destination.
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Saturday could bring some surprises

Expect a quarter moon in Aquarius and more from Uranus as a week of sweet surprises gets underway. Thursday, Nov. 11: At 7:45 this morning, the moon is exactly 90 degrees from the sun. It’s the moment of the first quarter moon. It’s a stressful time where feelings are driven by ideas and not in an overly co-operative way. This may last for days to come. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the combatants in the First World War signed the armistice, ending the war. To this day we celebrate this moment as Remembrance Day.
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 2

Today’s Birthday (12/02/21) Make powerful connections this year. Disciplined editing, refining and preparation pays extra dividends. Winter spotlights illuminate you, energizing your work and health this spring. Slowing for a peaceful summer of nostalgia and reflection leads you to realize an autumn dream. Grow by widening your reach. To get...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Dec. 3-9

It’s time to shed what we don’t need and clear space for a new cycle. We turn a corner on this Saturday’s new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius. The eclipse occurs early in the morning and is only visible in South America; we are out of its crosshairs but will feel its cleansing impact.
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) A technological glitch that caused problems recently will soon be repaired, and life can return to normal. A colleague has a surprising message to deliver. CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) Your partner might feel that you haven’t been as open with him or...
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
southeastarrow.com

Arrow-scopes Dec. 1 - 7

Welcome back! The season of the Archer is in full swing post-holiday break, and with a full solar eclipse this week, there is a lot going on in the planets. The full solar eclipse will occur Dec. 4, and although it won’t be visible in North America, you may still feel the effects through the week. Mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces — will have this eclipse’s spotlight on them. Be ready for change, and embrace the unexpected.
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Full Of Fun Experiences And Romance For 3 Zodiac Signs

It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.
