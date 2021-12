When my husband and I bought our 1996 Chevrolet Suburban, our main goal was that we would use it to bring my precious Mazda2, with its expired plates, back from Canada to Texas when the borders opened. That hasn’t happened, and it’s looking all the more likely that there’s going to be a period of time where the ‘Burb is in Canada and I have nothing, so we’ve been shopping for a daily for me that’s under $3,000 and can be easily flipped later. We’ve decided on a manual 1996 Pontiac Firebird. There’s just one problem: I can’t drive stick.

