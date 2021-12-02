ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Man found dead in parking garage identified, police still investigating

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gfB4_0dCfavyS00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 2, 2021) The man found dead in a parking garage Thursday morning in Murfreesboro has been identified as David Rowan. Rowan appears to have died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the preliminary investigation.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the Rutherford County Justice Center Parking Garage, 223 Maple Street, around 11:43 a.m. Officers found Rowan deceased from a single gunshot wound. He was in his car on the second floor of the garage. No foul play is suspected.

The 66-year-old, a Milton Florida pastor, was on trial this week in Murfreesboro for multiple sex crimes against two teenage girls. He was awaiting a jury’s verdict when the incident occurred.

The case is still under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

###

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Crimes#Criminal Investigations
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

109
Followers
231
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy