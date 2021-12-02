Man found dead in parking garage identified, police still investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 2, 2021) The man found dead in a parking garage Thursday morning in Murfreesboro has been identified as David Rowan. Rowan appears to have died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the preliminary investigation.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the Rutherford County Justice Center Parking Garage, 223 Maple Street, around 11:43 a.m. Officers found Rowan deceased from a single gunshot wound. He was in his car on the second floor of the garage. No foul play is suspected.

The 66-year-old, a Milton Florida pastor, was on trial this week in Murfreesboro for multiple sex crimes against two teenage girls. He was awaiting a jury’s verdict when the incident occurred.

The case is still under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

###