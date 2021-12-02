Tom Cruise does another insane Mission: Impossible stunt, this time by hanging upside down on a biplane

Tom Jolliffe offers up a list of 15 essential 21st Century action films…. As an action aficionado and self-confessed old git, I quietly nod in a small amount of agreement with Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese’s Marvel/modern cinema shade. I grew up in an era when action was performed almost entirely in camera, with an eye dazzling array of stunts and pyrotechnics. Maybe it’s Hard Boiled, the revolutionary fight theatrics of a peak era Jackie Chan, the brilliance of Die Hard, Terminator 2, or the run and gun shenanigans of Stallone, Arnold and the rest. This was my bag. Have standards dropped in the 21st century? Spectacle often supersedes character and a reliance on green screen and top to toe spandex takes away some of the inherent danger one felt in sequences like the Terminator 2: Judgment Day helicopter chase (all practical) or the rope bridge cross in Sorcerer. Still, when sitting back to ponder the 21st century action output, the current century isn’t without its gems and trendsetters.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO