SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an eventful final day at the station for First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman, who is retiring after 27 years here at WNDU. Mike arrived at the station this afternoon to applause and praise from his colleagues. And right before going on the air for the last time, South Bend Mayor James Mueller surprised Mike with the key to the city!

1 DAY AGO