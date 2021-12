West New York’s Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution authorizing an increase in the contract for the construction of the parking deck project on 57th Street. The project was first authorized by the commissioners back in 2019. That resolution authorized the design of a parking deck at the municipal parking lot at 57th Street and another at the lot on 67th Street, estimated to bring in over a combined 400 parking spaces to town.

