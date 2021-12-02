ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

People On The Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 14 years of insurance experience, Rucinski will be responsible for the management, leadership...

Southwestern Investment Groups becomes independent advisor-owned firm

Southwestern Investment Group, an asset management company, will become an independent advisor-owned firm after acquiring all outstanding equity interests from its parent company. The company announced its expansion into San Antonio in June 2020, the tenth office location for SWIG, which is on Blanco Road. The deal was effective as...
8 effective strategies for diagnosing the cause of a business sector’s struggling sales

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Many businesses have a suite of products or services that serve multiple sectors. Sometimes, sales in one sector will drop for no apparent reason, and it’s up to the leaders to get to the root cause of the drop and amend it.
4 measurable ways consistency leads to success

Practicing consistency does not involve some complicated theory. The first step is simple: Show up and be present. Of course, operating with consistency involves more than being there. It takes absolute dedication and effort, like anything worth doing. By making a conscious commitment to being consistent and doing your best — every day — you are also making a commitment to accomplish what’s important to you. Here are just a few ways performing the day-to-day with consistency can help you achieve success.
CBRE Acquisition Holdings stockholders approve Altus Power merger

A CBRE-backed SPAC's stockholders have approved its merger with Altus Power. The deal with CBRE Acquisition Holdings is set to be completed on Dec. 9, and about 90.3% of the votes placed approved the business combination including about 60% of the outstanding shares of CBAH common stock not owned by CBRE Group, Inc. affiliates or executives.
Volcon CEO shares details of expansion, future HQ in Liberty Hill

Less than a year after it was founded, Volcon delivered its first all-electric dirt bikes to customers. The company, with a market cap of around $150 million, has ambitious expansion plans, including a headquarters move to the small city of Liberty Hill. In this story, hear from CEO Jordan Davis and get a first look at new renderings of the future HQ and manufacturing facility.
Amid super-tight industrial market, will more warehouse developers try to snap up suburban office sites?

Conversions have been a hot trend in commercial real estate as developers and occupiers work to figure out new demand drivers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shark Tank startup LuminAid acquired

LuminAID, a Chicago startup that makes solar-powered lanterns and landed a deal from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, has been acquired. Adventure Ready Brands, a New Hampshire-based maker of outdoor gear and products, announced it scooped up LuminAID, a startup that creates lanterns that can be used for camping as well as for those in need of light in the aftermath of natural disasters. The startup's lanterns, which are rechargeable and can also charge your phone, have been used after storms in Puerto Rico, Houston and other hurricane-ravaged cities, and the company has also donated more than 50,000 lights to families in need.
Survey points to workforce health as a business imperative to achieve economic prosperity

Prioritizing workforce well-being is a key driver of business success. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world more than any event in recent history, significantly impacting the health and well-being of our workforce and economy. The inextricable link between individual health and productivity, business performance and economic prosperity is clear, and now is the time for employers to actively engage and support the mental and physical health of employees.
Intel is planning to spin off Mobileye, its autonomous vehicle unit, via an IPO

Intel Corp. plans to spin off its self-driving car unit, Mobileye Technologies Ltd. The chipmaking giant plans to have Mobileye go through an initial public offering in the middle of next year, it said Monday in a news release. Intel intends to remain Mobileye's majority owner after the offering, and Amnon Shashua will stay on as CEO of Mobileye, the Santa Clara tech giant said.
Workers wanted: Construction, tech employers aim to keep valued contributors

Despite an unemployment rate in North Carolina that is higher than before the pandemic, employers are facing a surprising worker shortage. There are 90,000 fewer individuals in the labor market in the state than before the pandemic. The reasons many haven’t returned vary from fears of Covid-19, to enhanced unemployment, to a lack of affordable childcare, to even a surge in retirements.
CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
