Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:30:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Southeast winds 35 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta Coast, including Chevak and Hooper Bay. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A frontal system will bring snow and strong southeast winds spreading from west to east early this morning. The worst conditions are expected near the coast, particularly near Chevak and Hooper Bay where strong winds will significantly reduce visibilites in snow and blowing snow. Conditions will not be as bad farther inland where winds are expected to be lighter. Conditions across the entire area will begin to improve as the front continues to move inland and weaken by this evening.

