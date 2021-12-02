ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

Ames Tribune

Hawaii under a blizzard warning, but when will it snow in Iowa?

Dreaming about a getaway to Hawaii? You might want to rethink that. A blizzard warning is effect for Hawaii's Big Island's summits from 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, up to 12 inches is possible and wind gusts could exceed 100 mph. Strong winds...
HAWAII STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
siouxlandproud.com

Blizzard Warning issued in Hawaii

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A blizzard warning was issued in Hawaii on Friday that will start in the evening and last until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said up to 12 inches of snow or more is possible with winds gusting over 100 mph...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Weather
Environment
Travel
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For The Big Island Of Hawaii

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Big Island of Hawaii. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more are expected on summits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some areas. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."
HAWAII STATE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Winter heatwave sweeping US but there’s a blizzard warning in Hawaii

A winter heatwave is spreading across the US, shattering temperature records even as Hawaii is receiving blizzard warnings. Winter is the time of the year that’s seeing the fastest temperature rises in the US, cutting short the snow seasons in states like Montana and Colorado. The snow atop mountains in these states is an important source of water during the summer. British Columbia experienced its highest December temperature in recorded history on Wednesday when the city of Penticton, 250 miles (402 km) east of Vancouver, saw a high of 72.5F (22.5C), tying the all-time record for highest temperature recorded...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT

