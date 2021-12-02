Blizzard Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

A winter heatwave is spreading across the US, shattering temperature records even as Hawaii is receiving blizzard warnings. Winter is the time of the year that’s seeing the fastest temperature rises in the US, cutting short the snow seasons in states like Montana and Colorado. The snow atop mountains in these states is an important source of water during the summer. British Columbia experienced its highest December temperature in recorded history on Wednesday when the city of Penticton, 250 miles (402 km) east of Vancouver, saw a high of 72.5F (22.5C), tying the all-time record for highest temperature recorded...
