Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST /NOON PST/ SATURDAY AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM MST /noon PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Fog may deposit ice on the roads overnight, causing slick conditions. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The air stagnation advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact www.oregon.gov/deq/.

MALHEUR COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO