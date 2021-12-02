Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT BLIZZARD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As blizzard conditions with a weakening front come to an end this evening, attention for significant inclement winter weather will shift to a much stronger front expected to impact the watch area late Saturday night through Monday. Significant snow and blowing snow is forecast to develop with strong southerly winds along the front as it moves across the Kuskokwim Delta. Both inland and coastal locations will be impacted, though peak winds will still be higher along the coast. Snow may mix with or changeover to rain at times, mainly for coastal locations. Additionally, the strong onshore winds could be enough to bring water up over shorefast ice and lead to minor coastal flooding, particularly along Kuskokwim Bay.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO