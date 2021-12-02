Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE NORTHERN VALLEYS AND HEAVIER SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS .A moist storm system will produce variable snow amounts across the inland northwest late Friday night into Saturday. Following the storm will be much cooler temperatures. Higher passes will be impacted with periods of heavy snow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches valleys with the highest amounts in the Pend Oreille River Valley and North Idaho Panhandle. Mountain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including Five mile hill north of Bonners Ferry.
