Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest amounts near the Canadian border. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snow and blowing snow is forecast to develop along with strong southerly winds as a strong frontal system moves across Bristol Bay from late Saturday through Monday morning. Both inland and coastal locations will be impacted, though peak winds will still be higher along the coast. Snow may mix with or changeover to rain at times, mainly for coastal locations. Additionally, the strong onshore winds could be enough to bring water up over shorefast ice and lead to minor coastal flooding, particularly along the northern coastline of Bristol Bay.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT BLIZZARD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As blizzard conditions with a weakening front come to an end this evening, attention for significant inclement winter weather will shift to a much stronger front expected to impact the watch area late Saturday night through Monday. Significant snow and blowing snow is forecast to develop with strong southerly winds along the front as it moves across the Kuskokwim Delta. Both inland and coastal locations will be impacted, though peak winds will still be higher along the coast. Snow may mix with or changeover to rain at times, mainly for coastal locations. Additionally, the strong onshore winds could be enough to bring water up over shorefast ice and lead to minor coastal flooding, particularly along Kuskokwim Bay.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstate 84 and Highways 14, 97 and 197 should be prepared for sudden strong and gusty winds.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Stutsman WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Stutsman County. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong frontal system will track across the Lower Kuskokwim Valley and bring potential for significant falling and blowing snow beginning late Saturday and lasting through Monday morning. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front could combine with the falling snow to result in near blizzard conditions at times. The strongest winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai Southwest, Molokai West, Waianae Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai Southwest; Molokai West; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 14 to 18 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Haugan to Lookout Pass along Interstate 90. 1 to 3 inches over Evaro Hill and along Highway 200 from Heron to Trout Creek. Up to an inch elsewhere. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. A period of 1 inch per hour snowfall rates is possible Saturday afternoon, leading to low visibility.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstate 84 and Highways 14, 97 and 197 should be prepared for sudden strong and gusty winds.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE NORTHERN VALLEYS AND HEAVIER SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS .A moist storm system will produce variable snow amounts across the inland northwest late Friday night into Saturday. Following the storm will be much cooler temperatures. Higher passes will be impacted with periods of heavy snow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches valleys with the highest amounts in the Pend Oreille River Valley and North Idaho Panhandle. Mountain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including Five mile hill north of Bonners Ferry.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More fog is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for the Flathead Valley. Rain/snow mix in the Mission Valley with trace amounts of snow. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bottineau, Foster, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette, Sheridan, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bottineau; Foster; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Higher amounts possible within heavier snow bands. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 13:58:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-03 20:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rain has diminished across the territory. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 738 AFIAFI ASO FARAILE TESEMA 3 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.

