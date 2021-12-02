Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Upper Weiser River. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Fog may deposit ice on the roads overnight, causing slick conditions. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The air stagnation advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact www.oregon.gov/deq/.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO