Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 30 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 09:05:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility of less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Fog may produce icy roads. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:17:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ SATURDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:17:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ SATURDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Upper Weiser River. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Fog may deposit ice on the roads overnight, causing slick conditions. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The air stagnation advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact www.oregon.gov/deq/.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditions will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Upper Weiser River. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Fog may deposit ice on the roads overnight, causing slick conditions. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The air stagnation advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact www.oregon.gov/deq/.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values will drop tonight as winds increase. Wind chill values will improve as temperatures warm and winds decrease on Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN...3 AM to 3 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase tonight and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values tonight into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Through the passes near Denali National Park. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditons will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT

