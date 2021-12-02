ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
siouxlandproud.com

Blizzard Warning issued in Hawaii

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A blizzard warning was issued in Hawaii on Friday that will start in the evening and last until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said up to 12 inches of snow or more is possible with winds gusting over 100 mph...
SIOUX CITY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For The Big Island Of Hawaii

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Big Island of Hawaii. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more are expected on summits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some areas. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."
HAWAII STATE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:44:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for road-closures. Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve. Target Area: Big Island Summit HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 80 mph with localized gusts over 100 mph expected. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong will make driving and walking extremely dangerous. The winds can cause significant damage or injuries.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:46:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Big Island Summit BLIZZARD WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more. Winds gusting over 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility. See the High Wind Warning that is also in effect. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occuring with additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Yukon Delta west of Mountain Village. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snow and blowing snow is forecast to develop along with strong southerly winds as a strong frontal system moves across Bristol Bay from late Saturday through Monday morning. Both inland and coastal locations will be impacted, though peak winds will still be higher along the coast. Snow may mix with or changeover to rain at times, mainly for coastal locations. Additionally, the strong onshore winds could be enough to bring water up over shorefast ice and lead to minor coastal flooding, particularly along the northern coastline of Bristol Bay.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

ENVIRONMENT

