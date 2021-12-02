Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snow and blowing snow is forecast to develop along with strong southerly winds as a strong frontal system moves across Bristol Bay from late Saturday through Monday morning. Both inland and coastal locations will be impacted, though peak winds will still be higher along the coast. Snow may mix with or changeover to rain at times, mainly for coastal locations. Additionally, the strong onshore winds could be enough to bring water up over shorefast ice and lead to minor coastal flooding, particularly along the northern coastline of Bristol Bay.

