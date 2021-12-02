Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO