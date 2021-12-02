ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 25 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, west central, and western Maine. portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, west central, and western Maine. portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 30 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibilities to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN...3 AM to 3 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase tonight and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values tonight into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values will drop tonight as winds increase. Wind chill values will improve as temperatures warm and winds decrease on Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditions will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Becker; East Marshall; East Polk; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of reduced visibilities.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstate 84 and Highways 14, 97 and 197 should be prepared for sudden strong and gusty winds.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR

