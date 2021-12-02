ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, with areas of one half mile or less visibilities at times. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow beginning this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Stutsman WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Stutsman County. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of reduced visibilities.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstate 84 and Highways 14, 97 and 197 should be prepared for sudden strong and gusty winds.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snow and blowing snow is forecast to develop along with strong southerly winds as a strong frontal system moves across Bristol Bay from late Saturday through Monday morning. Both inland and coastal locations will be impacted, though peak winds will still be higher along the coast. Snow may mix with or changeover to rain at times, mainly for coastal locations. Additionally, the strong onshore winds could be enough to bring water up over shorefast ice and lead to minor coastal flooding, particularly along the northern coastline of Bristol Bay.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI .A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong frontal system will track across the Lower Kuskokwim Valley and bring potential for significant falling and blowing snow beginning late Saturday and lasting through Monday morning. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front could combine with the falling snow to result in near blizzard conditions at times. The strongest winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 21:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern St Croix. San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 13:58:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-03 20:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rain has diminished across the territory. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 738 AFIAFI ASO FARAILE TESEMA 3 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Haugan to Lookout Pass along Interstate 90. 1 to 3 inches over Evaro Hill and along Highway 200 from Heron to Trout Creek. Up to an inch elsewhere. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. A period of 1 inch per hour snowfall rates is possible Saturday afternoon, leading to low visibility.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The FL Panhandle and Big Bend, Southwest Alabama, and most of Southwest Georgia * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ SATURDAY * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:46:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Big Island Summit BLIZZARD WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more. Winds gusting over 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility. See the High Wind Warning that is also in effect. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Burke, Divide, McLean, Mountrail, Renville, Ward, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Burke; Divide; McLean; Mountrail; Renville; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Higher amounts possible within heavier snow bands. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND

