Jury nearly complete for Potter trial in Daunte Wright death

The suspect in Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, posted ominous messages and a photo of his gun in the days before the crime, local reports say.Oakland County prosecutors identified the suspect on Wednesday as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School. He is being charged as an adult with 24 counts, including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder.The massacre left four students dead, all of them between the ages of 14 and 17, and wounded several others, including a teacher.Hours before the shooting, Mr Crumbley penned...
