Public Safety

Jury nearly complete for Potter trial in Daunte Wright death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Martin's capital murder case bound over to grand jury

TUSCUMBIA — The capital murder case against Brian Lansing Martin will go to a Colbert County grand jury.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Times Daily

Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.
MICHIGAN STATE
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said.
PONTIAC, MI
97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Daily

1 dead, 2 wounded in altercation that leads to gunfire in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD — A Florence man died of gunshot wounds suffered when an altercation at a Sheffield restaurant on Hatch Boulevard turned into gunfire early Friday morning.
SHEFFIELD, AL
ksgf.com

Missouri Police Officer Convicted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the verdict Friday against...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Video shows ‘red flag’ warning that led students to flee classroom through a window

Chilling footage shows students cowering in fear when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire on a high school in Michigan, killing four people and wounding seven others.The video obtained by Fox 2 was recorded by a student during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to the outlet.It shows students barricaded inside a classroom after a suspect identified as Ethan Crumbley began firing in the hallway. “Sheriff’s office,” a male voice is heard saying. “You can come out.”One of the hiding students whispers: “He said it’s safe to come out,” to which another replies: “We’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter in custody after manhunt

The parents of the teenager suspected in Tuesday’s school shooting in Michigan were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a manhunt, Detroit police said. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Friday that James and Jennifer Crumbley had been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the attack that killed four students at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

‘Now I become death’: Michigan school shooting suspect posted ominous ‘countdown’ online before attack

The suspect in Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, posted ominous messages and a photo of his gun in the days before the crime, local reports say.Oakland County prosecutors identified the suspect on Wednesday as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School. He is being charged as an adult with 24 counts, including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder.The massacre left four students dead, all of them between the ages of 14 and 17, and wounded several others, including a teacher.Hours before the shooting, Mr Crumbley penned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE
Times Daily

Evidence at Maxwell trial: massage table, unfolded in court

NEW YORK (AP) — A green, folding massage table used by financier Jeffrey Epstein was brought into a Manhattan courtroom and set up in front of a jury on Friday to bolster allegations he teamed up with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to sexually exploit underage victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Signs show NJ statehouse shot, test mandate still in effect

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey statehouse requirement for visitors to show proof of COVID-19 or a negative test is still in effect after Republican lawmakers defied it ahead of a voting session Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US school shooter's parents arrested on manslaughter charges

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father have been arrested after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to US media reports. The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, had remained unknown for much of Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives. But police found them in an industrial building in Detroit -- 40 miles from the scene of the shooting in Oxford -- a block away from where their suspected vehicle had been found, Detroit police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN. The Crumbleys' lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman had previously told AFP that after leaving town on the night of the shooting "for their own safety," the parents would be "returning to the area to be arraigned."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

