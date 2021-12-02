ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Stream MALACODA's New EP The Year Walk

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Year Walk is the third EP Malacoda will release in 2021. Four more songs which build upon the band's symphonic sound first explored on 2016's Ritualis Aeterna. BraveWords is premiering the stream of the EP – listen below. The band comments: "The Year Walk is finally out! At...

EXCLUSIVE ALBUM STREAM: Noise Trail Immersion – Curia

Label – I, Voidhanger Records. Back in 2018, Symbology of Shelter by Noise Trail Immersion landed at the #46 spot on my annual top 50. In retrospect, I feel I undervalued that album – it probably should have been somewhere in the top half of the list – but those lists are always just a snapshot of the moment. The album has certainly received more consistent repeat plays since then than other albums which are listed in loftier spots, partly because it has staying power, but it’s fair to say that it’s also partly because I have a physical copy, making it harder to lose track of in the shuffle of my life. There is no danger of Curia, which we are streaming in full here today prior to release, suffering the same fate of being initially undervalued. This fourth album by the band grabbed me by the throat and pulled me into deep, beautiful oblivion from the very first notes. Press play to check it out for yourself, then jump below for my full review AND an interview with the band.
SA’s Top 10 Most Streamed Music & Podcasts of the Year

As 2021 draws to a close, global music streaming service, Deezer takes a look back at the music and podcasts that South Africans listened to the most. This includes Amapiano, Pop and who could forget all the influential SA stars that sat behind the mic on the award-winning Podcast and Chill with MacG.
CONFINES Streams Industrial-Heavy New EP Work Up The Blood

Confines, the project of NYC vocalist and producer (and co-owner and booker of Saint Vitus Bar) David Castillo, is now streaming its entire new EP Work Up The Blood. The EP was inspired by the Broadway rendition of To Kill A Mockingbird and will absolutely tear your head off with its foundation-shaking bass.
EXCLUSIVE: Get the first listen today to Feral Vices New EP “With Offerings”

Today, Substream Magazine is giving our readers a first listen to Feral Vices new five song EP “With Offerings”, set to release on Friday, December 3rd. Recorded in the spring of 2021 with Nik Bruzzese, the EP provides plenty of riffs you can bang your head to and melodies you can sing along with.
Stream Arca’s New Album KICK ii

Last month, Arca finally announced KICK ii, the follow-up to KiCk i and the second volume of the Kick project. She then proceeded to announce both KicK iii and kick iiii, and all those albums are set to be released this week. Today, Arca has unveiled KICK ii a few days ahead of its originally scheduled release date of December 3. The album includes the singles “Prada” and “Rakata” and “Born Yesterday,” which features Sia in old unreleased demo form. Check out the whole album below.
Stream Tierra Whack’s new EP ‘Rap?’

Tierra Whack has released countless singles since putting out her instant-classic 2018 debut project Whack World, and now she's put out the three-song Rap? EP, which is technically her first project since Whack World that's more than just one single at a time. It includes "Stand Up" (which also comes with a video), "Meagan Good," and "Millions."
Stream new Sell Yourself Short EP ‘The Lowest Standard’ (exclusive)

Share the post "Stream new Sell Yourself Short EP ‘The Lowest Standard’ (exclusive)" Asbury Park, New Jersey alternative rock/punk act Sell Yourself Short (formerly Best Regards) are getting ready to release their new three-song EP titled ‘The Lowest Standard,’ tomorrow, December 3rd via streaming platforms. Entirely self-produced by the band and written/recorded in the first half of 2021, the incoming effort features hard-hitting tracks “The Lowest Standard,” “(In These) Four Walls” and “The Bitterness at Hand,” all of which are available for streaming below ahead of tomorrow’s official drop.
Stream Australian Hardcore Band The Chain’s Nasty New Self-Titled EP

Right now, there’s a whole lot of great punk and hardcore coming out of Australia; bands like Geld, Speed, Primitive Blast, and Jalang have been making some truly excellent music. The Chain, from Perth, absolutely belong on that list. The Chain have been around for a few years, and they released a 7″ called Bitter Pill in 2019. Today, they’ve back with a new self-titled EP, and it will stomp your face into a mushy puddle.
Highway 81 Revisited

EXCLUSIVE: ACID TONGUE STREAMS NEW ALBUM, ‘ARBORETUM’

A day before its official release, you can stream Acid Tongue’s third album, “Arboretum,” below. As always, the core of the Seattle psych/glam outfit is primary songwriter Guy Keltner and drummer Ian Cunningham, but they are joined on the LP by a slew of guests. Each of the nine tracks is a collaboration, including Death Valley Girls on “Take Me To Your Leader,” Calvin Love on “All Out Of Time,” fellow Seattle rockers Naked Giants on “Won’t Walk Back,” Freakout Records labelmates Shaina Shepherd and Smokey Brights on three tunes (“Facts of Life,” “Rock & Roll Revelations” and “Suffering For You”) and Brazil’s Libra on the opener, “Home.”
Listen to Cozz’s New EP ‘Fortunate’ f/ YG

Dreamville’s Cozz gets introspective on his latest EP, Fortunate. The EP, which features a guest appearance from YG, sees Cozz reflect on the different vices, demons, and obstacles that he’s overcome to make him the artist and man he is today. Ahead of the project’s release, Cozz shared the cover...
Full EP Stream: Brick by Brick / Cutthroat

Full Album Stream, Streaming Brick by Brick, Cutthroat, Hardcore, premiere, Upstate records. East Coast meets West Coast when New York hardcore unit Brick by Brick joins forces with Los Angeles’ Cutthroat for a two-song seven-inch. Brick by Brick’s side kicks things off with a bang, new single “Evil Remains” featuring...
Stream Genocide Pact’s Eponymous New Album

Genocide Pact’s barbarous, self-titled new album comes out tomorrow! But waiting another twenty-four hours for top-notch devastating death metal is a fool’s game. So you can stream the whole thing below right now (courtesy of Brooklyn Vegan). Genocide Pact is not for the faint of heart; the whole thing sounds...
LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Video "Knock On Wood"

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion’s Share, has made a cover version of the hit song, “Knock On Wood”, available on streaming services and digital service providers, here. Singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We wanted to release something cool and unexpected as a Christmas gift to our fans. This song will be perfect cranked up loud at your New Year's Eve party. Who knows – maybe I'll crash your party as well, like I do in our new video."
Slyph Shares New EP “Ancient Hole” - Stream It Here

Sylph is the latest project from Thomas Cohen, previously the founder and vocalist of gothic noise punk outfit S.C.U.M. After sharing a handful of one-off singles this year, today Cohen has returned with a new 4 track EP, Ancient Hole, bringing together the worlds of electronica, psychedelia, and post punk.
VTSS announces new EP 'Projections'

VTSS has announced her forthcoming EP, 'Projections'. The Technicolour EP will be released on January 28 2022 - as part of the Ninja Tune family. 'Projections' spans six tracks. The Mixmag cover star says that this EP marks a "new chapter" in her life. "Being in a new city gave...
Your EDM Q&A and Premiere: 1st Base Runner’s New EP ‘Ellis’ Is Upon Us [Video]

The love of modulators (of which all EDM fans should possess a bit), can take one down some interesting, not necessarily conventional musical rabbit holes. As the first purveyors of electronic sound as early as the 1920s, mods have been instrumental (pardon the pun) in creating all forms of electronic music, including EDM, right the way through to present time. That said, it’s not just EDM producers who are mod heads, and in fact, as EDM gets bigger, artists from all other genres, including indie rock are turning to mods to created unique yet recognizable electronic sounds for their own work. 1st Base Runner is one such indie artist.
Quinn Christopherson’s New EP Available December 10, Full Studio Album Expected in 2022

Alaska Native and 2019 NPR Tiny Deck winner Quinn Christopherson’s new EP, I Am Bubblegum, will be released on December 10th, by Play It Again Sam Records (http://www.playitagainsam.net/). A much-anticipated full studio album is expected in 2022. The EP will feature three songs, the title track, I Am Bubblegum, Good Boy, and a remix of Loaded Gun.
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - New Album, Hail To The Heroes, Due In February

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of Hail To The Heroes, the upcoming new album from India's Girish And The Chronicles on February 11, 2022. Earlier in 2021, frontman Girish Pradhan had this to say about Hail To The Heroes, ahead of the band heading into the studio: "It will have all the musical elements that we love to hear, in our day to day lives, which of course revolves around good old Rock 'n Roll. From the Sunset Strip to NWOBHM and more. Our audience can expect some great anthems!”
LANA LANE To Release Neptune Blue Album In January; "Remember Me" Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of Neptune Blue, the upcoming new album from Lana Lane, on January 28. Neptune Blue was produced by Lana’s husband, Erik Norlander and features an outstanding lineup including Norlander on keyboards and backing vocals, Jeff Kollman on lead and rhythm guitars, Mark McCrite on rhythm and acoustic guitars, bass guitar and backing vocals, Don Schiff on NS/Stick, Greg Ellis on drums and percussion, and John Payne on backing vocals.
