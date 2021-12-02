SSM Health responds to president’s call for expanded COVID vaccine shots and testing

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – SSM Health in St. Louis says it is ready to meet President Joe Biden’s call for more doses of the COVID vaccine and additional testing kits.

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus is not going away for the winter. The SSM Health Outpatient Center in St. Charles is offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to adults and children ages 5 to 11. They can work up to four patients in every 15 minutes for the vaccine and they’ll do more than just the COVID test.

“We are able to do COVID, flu, and strep tests on all of our patients at present with those type of symptoms – cough, congestion, loss of taste or smell,” said Amanda Clooney, medical assistant lead at the outpatient center.

“We’re here, we’re available…to help you and we want you to come on in, come to our facility, get that taken care of so you can be with your family and friends and, hopefully, we’ll find a new way to get back to normal.”

The outpatient center can offer test results in about 15 minutes. You can get vaccine shots Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Patients who have symptoms are asked to visit SSMHealth.com and the ‘My Chart’ platform to schedule a test.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.