ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Sabrina Elba Dazzles In A Gorgeous Gucci Frock At M2M’s 20th Anniversary Gala

By Marsha Badger
mycolumbuspower.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The always gorgeous and forever graceful Sabrina Elba attended the mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala at Outernet London on December 1, 2021 in London, England. Draped in a black Gucci sheer low-cut top partnered with a purple sequins...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Lady Gaga Dazzled In Floor-Length Sequin Gown at ‘House of Gucci’ L.A. Premiere

Lady Gaga makes her return to the big screen with the theatrical release of House of Gucci on Nov. 24, but the star continues to dazzle off-screen with her stunning high fashion red carpet looks. At the Los Angeles premiere for the film on Thursday night (Nov. 18), the Chromatica singer made her appearance at the event in a dazzling, silver sequined gown by Valentino — a move inspired by her own Italian heritage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Lady Gaga Debuted a Bob and Wore the Sparkliest Dress Ever to L.A.’s House of Gucci Premiere

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci press tour looks are already some for the fashion history books, and her dress for the Los Angeles premiere is no different. At the premiere, Mother Monster looked absolutely stunning in a strapless silver and white gown, with a train and the most sparkles I've ever seen in my life. I feel like I need sunglasses just to look at her. The gown comes from Valentino, the same house she's fronting a fragrance campaign for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Red Carpet Rundown: The Fashion Hitters At The 2021 Fashion Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Billy Porter was the host of the 2021 Fashion Awards and brought the high fashion drama to the red carpet with an extravagant entrance complete with dancers, choreography and statement shoulder pads. Porter kicked off the evening in a statement Richard Quinn look. “About last night! Was such an honor to host the #FashionAwards. And you know zaddy had to make an on-tronce,” he captioned a series of photos on Instagram.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Tab

50 of the best Harry Potter memes to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary

November 16, 2021, marked 20 years since the first film in the Harry Potter franchise – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – was released. With eight amazing films, a spin-off prequel film series, and a two-part play at London’s West End, the Wizarding World has been a beloved part of most, if not all, of our childhoods (although for some reason I still know people who haven’t watched the films – you know who you are). And let’s be real: we have all completed at least one Harry Potter quiz to find out what Hogwarts house we belong to.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frock#M2m#Outernet London#Gucci Chime For Change#The Adot Foundation
mmobomb.com

Get Your Golden Party Hat To Celebrate The End Of RuneScape's 20th Anniversary Festivities

It's time to put on your Party Hat and celebrate the tail end of RuneScape's 20-year anniversary. Wait, you don't have a Party Hat? You mean you weren't playing in 2001 when the hats were given out as a reward for the game's first Christmas event and have never been offered since, which has caused them to be viewed as a status symbol and be worth billions of gold pieces?
VIDEO GAMES
Florida Weekly

The IMAG honors founder at 25th anniversary gala

The IMAG History & Science Center’s board of directors and its executive director, Matt Johnson, honored Marilyn E. Smith for her leadership in establishing the Imaginarium Hands-On Museum 25 years ago. They bestowed the newly established Marilyn E. Smith Inspiration Maker Award upon her at the IMAG’s 25th anniversary benefit gala on Nov. 13. In upcoming years, the award will go to those who make a significant and lasting difference for others at the IMAG with their gifts of inspiration, imagination and innovation.
FORT MYERS, FL
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy