Zoe Berman releases new EP, Freezing Heat

By Article Contributed by Ella Morrison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoe Berman is a Denver-based singer-songwriter. She accompanies her sultry vocals on the piano and guitar, often complemented by a hand-built suitcase drum played with her feet. Zoe "combines musicality and lyrical poeticism into a hypnotizing mélange of soul, Jazz, and americana music" to create a unique sonic experience that...

The Pine Hearts bridge bluegrass and Americana with punk roots

It’s not many artists that can say that they’ve written songs in Antarctica, but for Joey Capoccia of Olympia, Washington Americana band The Pine Hearts, the South Pole was just another place to stop and look for inspiration. Working as a carpenter for the National Science Foundation, Capoccia holed up in the South Pole Station’s greenhouse to write the song “Wouldn’t You Know” on The Pine Hearts’ new album, Lost Love Songs, coming February 18, 2022. Traveling and songwriting are two constants in his life, with other songs written while playing with friends on Kauai, or traveling through California’s wine country, or rolling around in Nashville. “It’s probably true of a lot of songwriters,” Capoccia says, “that you need to be in a tiny quiet place to write a song. So, while traveling, you end up in these tiny nooks or crannies you find, a closet, a beach, wherever you can go to get away from people and hash the songs out.” On Lost Love Songs, Capoccia brings together the punk DIY songwriting aesthetic of Olympia, Washington with a lush strain of Pacific Northwest Americana and bluegrass. His songs call to mind lost times with old friends, moonshine passed around a campfire, and late night jam sessions afterhours at festivals. It’s music made by three friends for a rainbound Northwest community looking for reasons to dance.
OLYMPIA, WA
edmidentity.com

28mm Releases ‘Lapse’ EP on Understated @ Nite

Los Angeles-based artist 28mm offers up sweeping soundscapes on his latest body of work, the three-track Lapse EP. One of the artists in Southern California who continues to put some of the best tracks in the realm of progressive and melodic house and techno on full display is 28mm. Over the past few years, he’s dropped some truly fantastic tunes on labels including Emercive Recordings, Understated Recordings, PRGRSSN, and Graydient, all of which have pushed the boundaries of his own storytelling abilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
edmidentity.com

Darius Releases ‘Oasis (Prelude)’ EP on Roche Music

Darius delivers the groovy, six-track Oasis (Prelude) EP on Roche Music featuring collaborations with multiple talented artists. The Parisian artist Darius has been releasing his dreamy tunes with Roche Music Label for almost a decade now, solidifying his reputation as an artist you won’t want to ignore. Darius draws inspiration from French Touch house, blending this style with funk, disco, and R&B to create cosmic yet danceable tracks. Now he’s back with Oasis (Prelude) EP, a six-track continuation of his introspective twist on house and indie music which sees him collaborate with like-minded artists.
Pitchfork

... EP

The music of Mandy, Indiana is war all the time. Bullets fly on “Bottle Episode” and daggers are stared on “Nike of Samothrace.” Frontperson Valentine Caulfield snarls her French-language lyrics with a tone of pent-up rage that sounds like your unnervingly quiet goth cousin finally letting loose; Scott Fair’s noisy yet melodic industrial-pop production carries the percussive heft of Battles and the ear-splitting drone of HEALTH. Drummer Liam Stewart, a former touring member of LoneLady, rounds out the band, and his percussion walks the same line between violent and groovy. The resulting … EP is a deft balance of harsh and playful, danceable and transfixing.
edmsauce.com

DEMUR Releases Brand New EP “Call Of The Void”

Florida born DJ/Producer DEMUR debuts with his brand new 5 track EP titled, “Call of The Void” out now via Position Music. The 5 track EP consists of his 2 previous singles “Be With Me,” and “Keep Me Safe” and three unheard tracks – “Burn To Set Free“, “Don’t Come Back“, and “I Love You, I Destroy You.”
mixmag.net

Ash Roy announces new EP 'Synchronized'

Ash Roy is releasing a new 4-track EP on November 26. 'Synchronized' EP will be released through Soupherb Records and will be available on November 26. It is available to pre-order now. The EP includes two original tracks and two remixes. Read this next: 48 of the best 90s techno...
mixmag.net

VTSS announces new EP 'Projections'

VTSS has announced her forthcoming EP, 'Projections'. The Technicolour EP will be released on January 28 2022 - as part of the Ninja Tune family. 'Projections' spans six tracks. The Mixmag cover star says that this EP marks a "new chapter" in her life. "Being in a new city gave...
New Haven Register

Local Natives Release New Covers EP After ‘Shrink Next Door’ Appearance

Local Natives have released a new cover EP after making a guest appearance on Apple TV Plus’ “The Shrink Next Door.”. The LA-based indie rock band appeared on the show, which stars Paul Rudd as Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a psychiatrist with a sinister past. The series is inspired by real-life events.
Singersroom

Canadian newcomer, Ashavari releases first EP “BitterSweet”

The South Asian singer-songwriter and Toronto native, Ashavari has just released her new first EP, “BitterSweet” which includes four tracks: “Frustrated”, “Sweeter” and “Rewired Heart” and “VIP”. All four songs were written by the artist, Ashavari Anna Joshi, and “Frustrated” was done in collaboration with Adrian Mitchell. She did all her own vocal arrangements on her own and recorded the EP from home.
thesource.com

SNSG Releases New EP ‘To The Moon’ Featuring Breakout Single “Madness”

In his newest EP, To the Moon, SNSG takes our collective crypto wishes to new heights. To the Moon is a new collection of. Pop, Hip Hop, and alternative R&B tracks that includes “Madness,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Anywhere With You,” featuring Acey on the first two singles and Akacia on the third single.
edmidentity.com

Guy Gerber Releases Two-Track ‘Bocat’ EP

Guy Gerber returns to his Rumors imprint with singer/songwriter Albertina to deliver an enchanting, two-track EP titled Bocat. Guy Gerber is a talented Israeli artist who has been releasing captivating dance tunes for two decades now, featuring his signature sound that blends techno and house music with percussion and instrumental melodies. Gaining inspiration at a young age from the shoe-gaze technique – a sub-genre of indie and alternative rock that combines obscured vocals, guitar elements, and high volume – he blended this style with dance music to create a signature sound that was wooed listeners ever since.
mixmag.net

Indira Paganotto releases fresh EP

Spanish techno artist Indira Paganotto has released her new EP, ‘Himalaya’, on Charlotte de Witte’s KNTXT imprint. Growing up around her DJ father, surrounded by techno and psytrance, the EP is a reflection of Paganotto’s upbringing. Dubbed as having a ‘unique’ take on psy/techno music, her four track compilation is...
gratefulweb.com

Jim Keaveny to release "Sunrise" December 2nd

Singer-songwriter Jim Keaveny could be a character out of a Mark Twain novel, born on the Missouri River before traveling through the country with a railroader's restlessness. Ostensibly, he's settled in the hard yet beautiful Texas desert where he lives off-the-grid in a house he built with his bare hands, surviving on rainwater he can't waste, but his picaresque lifestyle still takes him around the world. Keaveny's off-the-beaten-path lifestyle is featured in Chase Peeler's new book On The Porch: Life and Music in Terlingua, Texas.
guitargirlmag.com

Tilly Valentine releases tranquil EP, ‘The Way to Heal’.

The independent artist has been described as “the type of quirky you can pair with a coffee or a party”, as her self-releases gain BBC broadcast across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, 6 Music, The Hot List, BBC Introducing Mixtape, Jazz FM, Fresh on the Nets Track of the Week 2021, BBC Introducing Best of 2020 and more.
musicfestivalcentral.com

Rising techno star Indira Paganotto releases new "Himalaya" EP on Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT

KNTXT signs hotly-tipped techno artist Indira Paganotto for a new EP that showcases her unique sound across four compelling tracks. Indira's father was a DJ in the iconic Goa scene in India in the 90s, so she grew up surrounded by colourful, emotive techno and psytrance. She has brought that to her own DJ sets and productions ever since she moved to Madrid to pursue her career. Now Indira is coming out with her best EP to date.
Rodrigo y Gabriela earn Grammy nomination for Metallica song

GRAMMY®Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have received a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella,” honoring their acclaimed version of Metallica’s “The Struggle Within,” featured on the recently released tribute album, THE METALLICA BLACKLIST. The nod marks the duo’s second-ever GRAMMY® nomination, following their previous “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album” win for 2019’s METTAVOLUTION. The 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards will be presented on January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Jameson’s Rollicking Long-Haul Adventure Tune “Ballin’ the Jack” Out Now

Even a wildly experienced songwriter and traveler like David Jameson needs to tap into outside inspiration from time to time, and on his brand new single, “Ballin’ the Jack,” it was a conversation with his long-haul truck-driving uncle that lit the spark. Taking the form of an out-of-control semi-truck—both lyrically and musically—“Ballin’ the Jack” uses imagery lifted directly from that conversation to tell a tale of a person living out of control. That out-of-control nature is encapsulated perfectly in the musical accompaniment of “Ballin’ the Jack,” Today, The Country Note premiered “Ballin’ the Jack." Fans can listen to Jameson’s new single now at this link and pre-order or pre-save his upcoming album Talk Dark Pines ahead of its January 27 release right here.
Consider the Source Announces 1st Ever Hybrid Album Live Stream

Instead of choosing one city to debut our album with an in-person concert, we decided to perform via live stream so that Sourcerors all over the world can tune in and watch together as we perform our album in full, 2 nights before it's official release. We'll be bringing a collection of acoustic and electric instruments used on the album to the beautiful church converted venue, 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke, VA to sharing the music with you with the quality of audio and video we feel it deserves. We hope you'll buy a ticket, some exclusive Hybrid Album merch and share this special night in CTS history!
canadianbeats.ca

BROS release new Christmas EP, Yet Another BROS Christmas

BROS has released their new Christmas EP Yet Another BROS Christmas, just in time for the holiday season. The duo, which consists of Ewan and Shamus Currie of the platinum-selling Canadian band The Sheepdogs, debuted a festive 6-song release as the third addition to their annual Christmas EP. Last year was A Very Bros Christmas Vol. 2 and in 2017 they released A Very Bros Christmas Vol. 1.
