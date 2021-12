At the Delaware Area Career Center, the academic staff have long known that not all students have their needs met or passions fed within a traditional classroom setting. So nearly a decade ago, our academic team made its mission to feed students’ passions. They did this by providing a different option for students, an option that still would allow them to receive high-quality academic instruction while delivering it in a manner that fosters collaboration, problem-solving skills and the development of deeper peer and teacher relationships.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO