Warm start to December means more time to enjoy outdoor activities

BALLWIN, Mo. – The first few days of meteorological winter have felt nothing like the season should. In fact, Thursday felt like a mid-October day should. People were shedding layers and enjoying the day at the park.

Jamie Anderson brought her 18-month-old daughter, Elsie, to Sugar Creek Park this afternoon to let her run around and burn off some of that toddler energy.

“Oh my gosh, it is so beautiful. It’s amazing in December, to actually be outside in the park in short sleeves. It’s sunny. It’s beautiful,” said Anderson. “I try to get her out anytime we have beautiful weather like this.”

Bob and Dotty Hill took advantage of the warm weather and had time for a walk at the park, with Bob having to ditch his flannel.

“I had to pull that off because it was so warm. I don’t want to sweat in December,” said Bob.

“We are just enjoying it. We got Christmas lights up this afternoon and decided to get our walk in,” said Dotty. “He wanted to go fishing at Montauk, but we didn’t fit that one in.”

Bob said he enjoyed the ups and downs of St. Louis weather but prefers when it’s mild.

“I think this is part of the ebbs and flows of weather that we’re going to see from time to time. It’s nice to have records that why you keep them,” he said.

Not only has it been warm but the month of November was the third driest on record. While irrigation systems have been winterized, it’s not a bad idea to hook your hoses up during the day and do some watering.

Zachary Berg, a horticulturist at Greenscape Gardens says your pines and spruces are tough, only needing water about once a month during the winter, but some evergreens need more.

“But then when you get into the broadleaf evergreens like we’ve got hollies over here,” said Berg. “We have a few magnolias. There’s a boxwood around here. They like a little more water if it hasn’t been raining or snowing. They’re still photosynthesizing so they just need a little bit more, a little boost.”

Water broadleaf evergreens, any new plants, and any decorative pots with cut branches every week or two during these long dry stretches.

“Next time we get a good rain that’ll hold us over for a couple of weeks. So, you shouldn’t really have to watch them,” said Berg. “But I always think it’s a good idea to just check your stuff once in a while just in case.”

