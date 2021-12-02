ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playoff spot on line as Tide face Bulldogs in SEC title game

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - No. 4 Alabama is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff when it plays No. 1 Georgia in the SEC...

On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Release Trailer for SEC Championship Game Narrated by David Pollack

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Former Georgia Bulldog All-American David Pollack narrates this week’s preview of the Dawgs’ clash with Alabama. The Bulldogs will be making their ninth appearance in the game, and they are 3-5 including winning the 2017 title over No. 4 Auburn. The Bulldogs have won or shared the SEC Eastern Division title 11 times (1992, 2002, '03, '05, '07, '11, '12, '17, '18, 19, '21). In 1992, UF won the tiebreaker over UGA to represent the East in the SECCG and the same went for UT in 2007. The Bulldogs will be aiming for their 14th SEC title in school history. Georgia's SEC titles have come in 1942-46-48-59-66-68-76-80-81-82-02-05-17. In the league, Georgia's 13 SEC titles trails only Alabama's 28.
GEORGIA STATE
#Bulldogs#Crimson Tide#College Football Playoff#Sec Championship Game#American Football#Sec#Ap
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Bulldogs to play for state title

THOMASVILLE — It took only a few seconds for Thomasville to seize momentum in their semifinal game with Callaway on Friday night. About 15 seconds. That’s how long it took Malik Harper to race from his own 8-yard line to the end zone. Harper ran the opening kickoff back 92...
THOMASVILLE, GA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

No. 11 Oregon, Oregon State battle for spot in Pac-12 title game

A loss at Utah put a major dent in Oregon's hopes to be among the four teams in the College Football Playoff, but there's still plenty for which to play as the No. 11 Ducks renew their in-state rivalry with Oregon State on Saturday in Eugene. The Ducks (9-2, 6-2...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Four-Star OL Earnest Greene breaks down his final four

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
NFL

