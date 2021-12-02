Playoff spot on line as Tide face Bulldogs in SEC title game

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Former Georgia Bulldog All-American David Pollack narrates this week’s preview of the Dawgs’ clash with Alabama. The Bulldogs will be making their ninth appearance in the game, and they are 3-5 including winning the 2017 title over No. 4 Auburn. The Bulldogs have won or shared the SEC Eastern Division title 11 times (1992, 2002, '03, '05, '07, '11, '12, '17, '18, 19, '21). In 1992, UF won the tiebreaker over UGA to represent the East in the SECCG and the same went for UT in 2007. The Bulldogs will be aiming for their 14th SEC title in school history. Georgia's SEC titles have come in 1942-46-48-59-66-68-76-80-81-82-02-05-17. In the league, Georgia's 13 SEC titles trails only Alabama's 28.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO