UPDATE: Pedestrian dies from injuries after struck by 2 vehicles in Oklahoma City
UPDATE: Authorities said the pedestrian, a woman, died after being struck by two vehicles in the 6400 block of South Sooner Road..
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.
The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle in the 6400 block of South Sooner Road at around 4:30 p.m.Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to wrong-way crash that killed 4 people near El Reno
A law enforcement official confirmed to KFOR that the victim, an adult, died.
The official said the motorist who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.
No further details were released.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 3