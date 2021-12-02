ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies from injuries after struck by 2 vehicles in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Authorities said the pedestrian, a woman, died after being struck by two vehicles in the 6400 block of South Sooner Road..

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle in the 6400 block of South Sooner Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to wrong-way crash that killed 4 people near El Reno

A law enforcement official confirmed to KFOR that the victim, an adult, died.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Sooner Road.

The official said the motorist who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

No further details were released.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

