Missouri State

Police presence increased at Missouri school after threat found in bathroom

By Heidi Schmidt
 1 day ago

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is working with the city’s school district to investigate a threat left inside one of its schools.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians Wednesday, the principal of Blue Springs South High School said someone reported threatening graffiti left in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The district said it handles all credible threats seriously. It said the school is safe, but to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible, the district plans to have additional officers at school for several days.

“School safety is of the utmost importance, and it takes all of us to keep our school safe. I want to thank those involved in reporting the incident. If you or your student are ever aware of any information that may be perceived as a threat to our school, please notify a school staff member immediately,” said principal Ryan Gettings.

Gettings said he would keep parents informed and let them know if any new information about the threat becomes available.

