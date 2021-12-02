ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Gov. Stitt makes Rogers County judicial appointment

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 1 day ago

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed an assistant district attorney to serve as Rogers County Associate District Judge.

Susan Nigh

Stitt announced on Thursday that he appointed Susan Nigh to the position.

“Susan has a proven track record as an experienced and talented attorney,” Stitt said. “I have great confidence that as a judge, Susan will uphold the law and dutifully serve the people of Oklahoma.”

Nigh began working in December 2018 as assistant district attorney in Oklahoma’s 12th District, overseeing a wide range of felony and misdemeanor cases, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.

She also served as an assistant DA in Washington and Tulsa counties. She was a public defender in Tulsa County and worked in private practice as an associated attorney before becoming a Tulsa County assistant DA.

Nigh graduated from Oklahoma City University and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa.

