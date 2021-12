In September, Bellator MMA announced that it had signed former 135-pound titleholder and current Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kyoji Horiguchi to a new contract. Considering the good relationship between the two promotions, Horiguchi (29-3, 1-0 Bellator) was allowed to keep his belt in the Japanese organization after Rizin and Bellator apparently reached a deal similar to the one they had in 2019. When asked if he could confirm that he would fight in both promotions, Horiguchi said that it was up to the men in charge.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO