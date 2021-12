The holidays approaching, which means if you have kids and a mailbox, the latter is filling up daily with toy and children’s clothing catalogs. While witnessing your kids’ unbridled excitement at paging through them may generate nostalgia-fueled forgiveness of this influx of direct marketing, such holiday catalogs, if left unregulated in a house filled with small children, can also cause issues. (Ever tried to get a toddler ready for school when he’s decided to lounge in his Pull-up and “read” everything there is to know about the Monster Jam Grave Digger remote control car?)

