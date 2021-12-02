NY governor urges testing for convention attendees after confirmed omicron case in visitor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and experienced mild symptoms, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. “We do anticipate there will be more cases but to the extent that they are mild, we’ll address them. This is not cause for alarm. Again, it was foreseen ever since it was first reported out of South Africa,” Hochul said at the beginning of her news conference on the state’s response to COVID and the new strain’s threat. She added, “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO