NY governor urges testing for convention attendees after confirmed omicron case in visitor

By Mark Sundstrom, Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Soley-Cerro
 1 day ago

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is advising anyone who attended a recent anime convention in New York City to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

