Elon Musk swings on the Web3 technology that was being praised by former Y-Combinator president Sam Altman in his most recent Twitter thread. In the initial thread, the OpenAI CEO said that he is expecting a decrease in average return for investments made in the 2020s much worse than in the 2010s. But at the same time, Altman noted that Web3 technology could potentially give investors the returns that markets faced back in 2010.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO